House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response

Large plumes of smoke were billowing over a neighbourhood in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.

Guelph police reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday that Brant Avenue was closed between Muskoka Drive and Montana Road for the response.

"Smoke was blowing out, we saw flames coming, then we heard the windows popping out, and the smoke was just terrible," said neighbour Gail Pharoah. "The firefighters were very quick, but it was just upsetting to see happen."

One person was taken to hospital with serious burn wounds.

A house fire on Brant Avenue in Guelph. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (April 2, 2023)

Nearby homes were evacuated in the evening as crews shut off the gas supply.

"Our cats were freaked out and we couldn't even get our cats out," said neighbour Tony Langdon. "When you're thinking there's a gas leak and you're afraid the neighbourhood is going to blow up, it's a little stressful for a Sunday afternoon."

Fire officials say the home is considered a complete loss.

They add that they're investigating reports of explosions coming from inside the home.

"It's speculation simply because it's on scene reports, but based on the extensive damage, we do believe there was some sort of explosion prior to our arrival," said deputy fire chief Ryan Schubert. "Our fire prevention division is on scene investigating. We have also been in contact with the office of the fire marshal who will also be on scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.