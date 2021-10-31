House fire closes portion of Fairway Road in Kitchener

Kitchener -

Police are investigating a Sunday morning house fire on Morgan Avenue in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say the house was evacuated and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Fairway Road North is closed between King Street East and Jansen Avenue. Morgan Avenue is closed between Fairway Road North and River Road East.

Police say there is significant traffic congestion in the area and asks the public to avoid the vicinity.

No further information has been given at this time.