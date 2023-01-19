House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital

A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), emergency services responded to reports of a house explosion around 11:40 p.m., in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard.

Crews were called to the home around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. (CTV Kitchener)

Police said the explosion happened inside a residence in the area and caused extensive damage. Neighbouring units also sustained significant structural damage.

Police said the two children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while a man and woman were both transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. (CTV Kitchener)

Around 1 a.m., WRPS tweeted that there would be an increased police presence in the area. An update was provided hours later indicating the General Investigations Unit and Ontario Fire Marshal were continuing to investigate.

On Thursday morning, police said a Grand River Transit bus was placed in the area to provide shelter to people displaced by the explosion.

The Red Cross has also been contacted and is providing support.

Emergency crews remain at the scene Thursday morning. (CTV Kitchener)

Our General Investigations Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall is continuing to investigate.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or @Waterloocrime.



Occ: 23-017469 (924)



Details: https://t.co/h8C0Nk10fQ. https://t.co/ZXugfaaog2 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 19, 2023

At this time, the cause of the explosion has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.