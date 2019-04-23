

CTV Kitchener





CTV Kitchener has won three Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2018.

The awards were given by the Radio Television Digital News Association, open to all small-market televisions stations in Canada.

Our station received an award for our newscast coverage of the house explosion on Sprucedale Crescent.

The team reacted quickly to constantly-changing information while emergency responders tackled the complex situation and worked to give updates as fast as possible.

Also recognized was Max Wark’s series Man vs. Machine, a series about automation and its effects on the workplace. You can watch that series in the video player above, or click here.

In it, Max delves into the balance of employment versus automation. While one company used automation to avoid hiring more than 30 people, another expert says that we're not quite at a point that we should be worried.

The final Murrow Award was given for overall excellence.