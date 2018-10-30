Featured
House destroyed, occupants seriously injured in fire
Firefighters look on as the remnants of a home destroyed by fire smokes. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:53PM EDT
A structure fire has completely destroyed a house and seriously injured its occupants.
At approximately 3:47 a.m., Bruce Peninsula OPP attended an engulfed house fire on Spry Lake Road in South Bruce Peninsula.
Four people were treated to hospital for medical treatment.
Three of them were inside a residence on the property, and a fourth person was staying in another structure.
A 17-year-old male has suffered life-threatening injuries in the blaze.
As of 9:11 a.m., police remained on-scene and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.
Spry Lake Road was closed between Bruce Road 13 and Bryant Street.