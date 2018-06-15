

CTV Kitchener





A home in a small Huron County community was destroyed by fire Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the home in Gorrie, about 25 kilometres northwest of Listowel, around 8 a.m.

The five people inside the house at the time were able to get to safety.

Firefighters needed several hours to bring the fire under control.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined, officials say it likely began in a recently completed addition to the home.