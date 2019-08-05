

CTV Kitchener





The University of Waterloo weather station says July was the hottest month since 2012.

The average temperature was two degrees hotter than the average.

There were nine days that surpassed 30 C, more than twice the normal amount for this time of year.

It was the first above-average month the region has seen this year.

The university also says there was less than 40 millimetres of rain in July.

