Hot move-in day for Laurier students in Waterloo

Students were slightly sweaty as they moved in around Wilfrid Laurier University over the long weekend.

Around 1,500 students received their keys Saturday, with 1,500 expected on Sunday.

"I brought a mini fridge, I got a vacuum cleaner, I don't think I've ever need to buy a vacuum cleaner before, I got a laundry basket," said first-year student Jelena Pabic. "Bed sheets, mattress toppers, mattress protectors, and pillows.

"It's really exciting. It's a little bit nerve-racking because obviously you don't know what to expect."

Students tell CTV News the year feels different, with proof of vaccinations and masks no longer being required.

"We have friends that haven't had a residence experience," said first year student Jake Finkelstien. "It's great that we get to have one."

Laurier is the only school in Waterloo Region mandating masks in lecture halls and instructional areas.

"I feel like if we're wearing them then we should be wearing them everywhere and not just certain places, and if it's just certain places, I don't know if we should be wearing them at all," said Pabic.

Officials with the school say safety is a top priority.

"I think the university felt that in a setting like a classroom where you're shoulder to shoulder, that would be the safest way to proceed," said Chris Dodd, director of residence at Laurier.

Another 500 students are moving in to housing at the Brantford campus over the long weekend, with orientation week for both campuses kicking off Monday.