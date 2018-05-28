

CTV Kitchener





It's going to be a hot, humid day across the province on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Southwestern Ontario.

The weather forecaster says it’s expecting the first heat event of the year as a warm, humid air mass moves across the province.

Areas under the special weather statement include Norfolk, Oxford, Haldimand and Brant Counties.

They say the daytime temperatures are likely to reach the low thirties.

Environment Canada is warning that the heat could be a risk to anyone especially seniors, infants, and those with chronic illnesses.

They are advising anyone outside to drink plenty of water and dress for the temperature.