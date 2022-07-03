Hot air balloon lights up Drumbo park

A unique attraction lit up the night sky in Drumbo Saturday night.

Residents were encouraged to check out a hot air balloon that was tethered to the ground in Drumbo Park.

The event was sponsored by the Drumbo Lions Club in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim and Skyward Balloons.

"A Hot Air Balloon Glow is where balloons will be set up in a field and not fly," explained Ken Whytock, with the Drumbo Lions Club. "They'll simply fire their burners enough for the balloon to stay inflated and they'll glow kind of like a giant lantern or a giant Christmas light, or a giant stained glass window."

Visitors also had a chance to meet the crew in charge of putting on the attraction and learn more about hot air ballooning.