Hospitals, public health urge people to follow new COVID-19 testing guidelines

Public health and hospital officials in Waterloo Region are urging people to adhere to new COVID-19 testing guidelines that came into effect on Friday.

PCR tests are now only available to symptomatic, high-risk individuals and people working in high-risk settings, along with vulnerable populations.

"I think people are getting, understandably, concerned about the situation," said St. Mary's General Hospital President Lee Fairclough at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday morning. "But, we need to ask people to please respect the criteria."

Fairclough said the hospital will honour any testing appointments that have already been booked. However, she anticipates some people may be turned away in the future if they book an appointment and aren’t eligible.

She added they're working on assessment options for people with moderate symptoms who may need hospital care to help relieve pressure on emergency departments. More information on that will be available in the coming days.

ISOLATION GUIDANCE

Provincial and local officials say anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should act as if they have the disease and self-isolate accordingly. People who have tested positive on a rapid antigen test are no longer encouraged to get a confirmatory PCR test, and should also isolate under provincial guidelines.

Individuals with COVID-19 who are vaccinated, as well as children under 12, will only be required to isolate for five days following the onset of symptoms. Isolation for these individuals can end after the five-day period as long as their symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours, the government says. Their household contacts will also be required to isolate with them.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised will still be required to isolate for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 and aren’t showing symptoms should self-monitor for 10 days.

OMICRON SPREADING RAPIDLY

Dr. Rabia Bana, the region's associate medical officer of health, said Friday that Omicron continues to spread rapidly in both Waterloo Region and across Ontario. The region has broken several daily COVID-19 case counts in the past two weeks.

"Even with the vaccine, the sheer number of people who are getting Omicron means that the number of hospitalizations and admissions in the ICU are increasing," Dr. Bana said. "The most severe outcomes will be among those who are not vaccinated."

Residents are encouraged to get a first, second and third dose as soon as they are eligible.

She again called on residents to reduce social contacts and wear masks, along with avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

"Omicron is spreading faster than previously detected strains of the virus," Dr. Bana said.

In Waterloo Region, the seven day average of new cases per 100,000 people is 62.5. That's slightly higher than the provincial rate of 51.6.

RAMPING UP VACCINATIONS

Regional partners continue to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to get more third doses into arms.

The region's vaccine lead, Vickie Murray, said 33 per cent of eligible residents have received a third dose. They hope to reach 67 per cent by the end of January.

The region is adding more appointments and more clinics, and plans to have a hockey hub-style flow at the Cambridge Pinebush clinic next week.

Vaccines are also available through pharmacies and primary care offices. Murray said pharmacies are administering between 3,000 and 4,000 doses each day.

The supply of Pfizer vaccine is being reserved for people between the ages of 18 to 29. However, Murray said people should still receive a Moderna vaccine if that's what is offered at a clinic.

"We have heard recent reports of people leaving their appointments at the vaccine clinics when they heard they were getting Moderna," Murray said. "I really want to stress that the Moderna vaccine is a great choice."

With files from CTV Toronto