Featured
Hospitals get $18.5M for expansion projects
Funding received for expansion project at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 12:32PM EDT
The province has announced $18.5 million in funding for projects at the Palmerston and District Hospital and the Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
The money will allow both hospitals to expand their emergency rooms and ambulatory care wards.
Construction is already underway in Palmerston and Mount Forest.