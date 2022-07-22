Hospitals dealing with shortage of epidural supplies

Hospitals dealing with shortage of epidural supplies

Canadian data shows pregnant women are five times more likely to get infected and hospitalized than women who aren't pregnant, and doctors are urging pregnant people to receive the vaccine if they are eligible. Canadian data shows pregnant women are five times more likely to get infected and hospitalized than women who aren't pregnant, and doctors are urging pregnant people to receive the vaccine if they are eligible.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver