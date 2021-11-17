Hospitalizations drop as Waterloo Region confirms 21 new cases of COVID-19

Waterloo -

Waterloo Region health officials reported another 21 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but hospitalizations have seen a significant drop in the past 24 hours.

There are currently six people hospitalized with the virus, 11 fewer than on Tuesday.

Waterloo Region has now logged 20,528 total COVID-19 cases and 209 active infections. Thirty-seven cases have been resolved, bringing the region's total to 20,012.

There are two new outbreaks in the region, growing the total to 14.

Among the latest cases, three are in children aged nine or younger, four are among the 10 to 19 age group and three are in people in their 20s.

There are currently three people receiving care in an area intensive care unit, the same number as on Tuesday.

Two of the latest infections have been identified as the Delta variant.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,504 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not had a variant confirmed

In total, 909,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region. Of the eligible population aged 12 and older, 88.91 per cent have been fully vaccinated, while 91.75 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Officials said 76.56 per cent of the entire population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 79.01 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Ontario reported 512 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The province now has 608,718 total cases, including 594,027 resolved infections and 9,950 deaths.