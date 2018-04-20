

CTV Kitchener





Volunteers at Grand River Hospital are making a big contribution toward a new MRI machine for the hospital.

The Grand River Hospital Volunteer Association announced a $200,000 donation to the MRI campaign on Friday.

The donation represents the 2017 net proceeds of the Tim Hortons restaurant and gift shop at the hospital as well as the gift shop and general store at GRH’s Freeport campus, all of which are operated by the volunteer association.

The Grand River Hospital Foundation has raised $1 million of the $4.5 million it needs to acquire an advanced MRI scanner.

Hospital president Malcolm Maxwell says the new machine will be faster and allow for better imaging than the hospital’s current MRI.

“The equipment will have capabilities that were simply unavailable a generation ago, when our current MRI was purchased,” he said.

Since 1988, the volunteer association has donated more than $5 million to the hospital.