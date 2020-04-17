KITCHENER -- A fundraiser for Grand River Hospital has been a roaring success so far, the hospital's foundation says.

In an email to purchasers, the Grand River Hospital Foundation says it has already had more than 5,000 orders as part of its OurHeroesWearScrubs campaign.

The campaign, which launched at the end of March, is raising money to help buy personal protective equipment for hospital staff through sales of shirts and lawn signs.

"To help respond to this demand we have an incredible team of hardworking volunteers who are working in shifts and practicing physical distancing to get your order delivered to your homes as quickly as possible," the email reads.

Delivery is expected to take place in the next two to three weeks.

The email says that some people have offered to pick up their order, but the hospital foundation says it's limiting traffic and visitors in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a little thing doing what I can to show my support,” Stacey Nijp, who purchased a lawn sign, told CTV last week.

With more than 5,000 orders, the campaign has seen 1,800 since April 7.