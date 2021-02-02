Advertisement
Hospital in St. Marys dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 8:40PM EST
FILE - Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
KITCHENER -- The hospital in St. Marys is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.
Huron Perth Public Health said the outbreak is in the inpatient unit at St. Marys Memorial Hospital.
Health officials have identified four cases in staff members and one in a patient.
Family and caregiver visits are restricted for now.
The hospital is still open for outpatient appointments.