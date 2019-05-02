

CTV Kitchener





A Grand River Hospital program aimed at helping youth struggling with mental illness got a boost on Thursday.

Cadillac Fairview announced it had donated $25,000 to the PROPEL program.

The program helps patients identify an activity that interests them and complements their treatment plan, which is “a critical component” that helps patients rebuild their confidence.

Some examples of these activities include art, music, sports and driving. These activities are fully covered by the program, which began early in 2018.

“Cadillac Fairview was eager to support the cause, recognizing that over 1,000 young people were treated for mental health care at Grand River Hospital alone,” a spokesperson says.

It’s part of a combined $600,000 investment that Cadillac Fairview has made around the country.