Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath will visit the Cambridge campaign office at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before hopping over to the Brantford office for 1:30 p.m.
According to party reps, the official opposition leader will be talking about their plan to stop cuts and fix healthcare.
Horwath's Brantford stop will come just hours after Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner's early morning visit to Telephone City.
The Guelph-based party leader will end his day in Kitchener at 3:15 p.m. to meet with local candidates.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID-19 lockdown eases
Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China's largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram
The 'Star Wars' franchise is sticking up for actor Moses Ingram after she revealed she had received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
London
Warehouse fire in south London
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
Out-of-town and multi-unit airbnb hosts may be shut out of London
City hall may soon clamp down on short-term rentals offered on websites like airbnb and Vrbo, based on concern about nuisance complaints and the housing crisis.
Windsor
Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex as two-day heat warning comes to an end
As Environment Canada's two-day heat warning in Windsor-Essex comes to and end, the region will face a risk of thunderstorms for most of the day.
Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday
The pumps have run dry at a number of Shell gas stations in Windsor.
Ontario party leaders make final push ahead of Thursday election
Ontario's political party leaders hit the campaign trail for the last full day today, making their final pitches to voters.
Barrie
Thunderstorm watch for Orillia
Meteorologists say conditions in Orillia and northern region are favourable for severe thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Celebrating our Indigenous heritage
During the National Indigenous History Month of June, Barrie celebrates the rich heritage and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.
Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Clarence-Rockland mayor suggesting mandatory generators for grocery stores, gas stations
The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., east of Ottawa, says he’d like to see that essential businesses are built with generators, in case of another major power outage like the one caused on May 21.
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Toronto
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Transport truck crashes and bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Pickering
Ontario provincial police are on the scene of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Pickering Wednesday morning.
Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are to continue their deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
Montreal
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
Processing of immigration applications longer in Quebec than other provinces: IDQ
If Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants to take immigration powers away from the federal government, he should tell Ottawa about long delays related to permanent residency applications, says the IDQ.
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
Atlantic
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
RCMP in N.B. release sketches of suspects involved in alleged attempted abduction, assault
Sketches of two people who are believed to be involved with an alleged assault and attempted abduction incident near Saint-Quentin and Bathurst last week have been released by Chaleur Region RCMP.
Winnipeg
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Calgary
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
Driver suffers medical episode, girlfriend pinned under SUV in downtown Calgary crash
A Calgary couple was taken to hospital after the man had a medical episode that led to the woman becoming pinned under their SUV.
Motorcyclist dead in highway crash with school bus near Irricana
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Edmonton
Bank of Canada to unveil interest rate decision amid soaring inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest rate decision this morning as it tries to put the brakes on runaway inflation.
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
Vancouver
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting information
Chelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. rivers
Four broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
Act of vandalism to Chinatown mural caught on video, business community shares frustration
Vandalism caught on camera in Chinatown over the weekend left a new mural damaged and had the local business community sharing their frustration with ongoing graffiti and other property damage.