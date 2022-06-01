Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election

With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.

New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath will visit the Cambridge campaign office at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before hopping over to the Brantford office for 1:30 p.m.

According to party reps, the official opposition leader will be talking about their plan to stop cuts and fix healthcare.

Horwath's Brantford stop will come just hours after Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner's early morning visit to Telephone City.

The Guelph-based party leader will end his day in Kitchener at 3:15 p.m. to meet with local candidates.