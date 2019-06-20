

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Humane Society is looking to find an adoptive home for a few barn animals.

The organization recently took in three horses (two miniatures and a thoroughbred) and a potbelly pig, after the previous owners could no longer care for them.

All four animals needed immediate care for their hooves, which were overgrown and causing them pain.

The thoroughbred was extremely underweight, while the potbelly pig was very overweight, a press release says.

In total, the animals’ medical costs came in at $3,500.00.

In a release the Guelph Humane Society says the often receive animals other than cats and dogs,

“This is a great reminder to our community that we help all animals from domestic rabbits and guinea pigs, to dogs and cats, to wildlife, to large farm animals. We can care for all animals thanks to the generosity of our community,” said Adrienne McBride, Executive Director of GHS.

Last year, the humane society helped rehome more than 15 farm animals.

Anyone interested in adopting the animals can contact the Guelph Humane Society.