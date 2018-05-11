Featured
Horse wandering in high-traffic area corralled
Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society officer Emily Tondreau grabbed a horse near Northfield Drive and the Highway 85 ramps, then spent more than an hour walking it to a safe space in a stable. (Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 11:52AM EDT
A horse found wandering in a busy section of Waterloo was walked down a long road to safety.
The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society says an animal control officer was called to the area of Northfield Drive and the Highway 85 ramps around 6 a.m. Thursday to deal with the horse.
The officer tracked the horse down and spent more than an hour walking it to a safe stable.
The Humane Society is now working to figure out where the horse came from and track down its owner.