A horse found wandering in a busy section of Waterloo was walked down a long road to safety.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society says an animal control officer was called to the area of Northfield Drive and the Highway 85 ramps around 6 a.m. Thursday to deal with the horse.

The officer tracked the horse down and spent more than an hour walking it to a safe stable.

The Humane Society is now working to figure out where the horse came from and track down its owner.