A competition was taking place in Puslinch when a competing horse went missing.

It happened on Sunday near Concession Two and Sideroad 10 South at about 11:00 a.m.

“We were going down the driveway and the donkey came out of the shelter and brayed, and he spooked and jumped over a page-wire fence,” explained Linda Hale, who owned the farm hosting the competition.

Around 100 people helped to search for the thoroughbred into Monday.

A drone and tracking dogs were also employed.

Several others on horseback and foot also tried to track down the horse.

The horse had not been located as of Tuesday morning.