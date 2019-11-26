

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - The Ontario Veterinary College is continuing to investigate following an incident involving a horse Tuesday evening.

University of Guelph officials say a horse was being walked back to its stall following a surgical procedure around 5:30 p.m. when it collapsed, pinning the intern walking it against a wall.

Paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene and the intern was taken to Guelph General Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The horse is now in stable condition and the college says it will continue looking into the incident.