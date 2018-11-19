

CTV Kitchener





Three people and a horse suffered injuries after a crash on Sunday.

It happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. in Woolwich.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, a horse-drawn buggy was travelling south on Arthur Street when it attempted to turn left onto Sandy Hills Drive.

Police said a pickup truck travelling in the same direction struck the buggy.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A horse also reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The 19-year-old male driver from Elmira did not suffer any injuries.

Police said in a news release that the investigation was ongoing and charges were pending.