Horse-drawn buggy involved in collision with pickup truck
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 10:45AM EST
Three people and a horse suffered injuries after a crash on Sunday.
It happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. in Woolwich.
According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, a horse-drawn buggy was travelling south on Arthur Street when it attempted to turn left onto Sandy Hills Drive.
Police said a pickup truck travelling in the same direction struck the buggy.
Three people were taken to hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
A horse also reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The 19-year-old male driver from Elmira did not suffer any injuries.
Police said in a news release that the investigation was ongoing and charges were pending.