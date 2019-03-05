

CTV Kitchener





Four people were taken to hospital after a crash between a van and a horse and buggy.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Herrgott Road and Temperance Road near Wallenstein on Monday evening.

A man, woman and two young children in the buggy were taken to hospital. Their injuries were considered minor.

The horses were not hurt in the crash, nor was the driver of the van.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. They are looking to speak to any witnesses.

There was no word on what caused the crash or whether any charges were pending.