Honouring late captain, baggage cart cancels Flair flight, K-W businesses close: Top stories of the week

On Aug. 30, Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a preseason game. The 20-year-old junior hockey player later died in hospital, leaving his team, the small community of Ayr, and the hockey world stunned.

Through the grief and devastation, Eli's mother Tammy Palfreyman says she couldn’t turn her back on her son’s team.

"Me and his dad felt like we should be at these games and we have to carry that on for him and we should support the team," she explains.

Now after every home game win, they have a unique tradition. Eli’s former teammates find Palfreyman, sitting in her usual spot and bring the celebration to her, banging on the boards and high-fiving through the glass.

"To have the boys come over, I feel like Eli’s here," Palfreyman says. "They’re supporting him, they’re supporting us and we’re all together celebrating."

A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.

"We can confirm that on Sunday morning, Jan. 1, ground service equipment came into contact with an aircraft at YKF resulting in some cancellations that day," Sherry Morley, a corporate communications specialist with the Region of Waterloo, said in an email.

A viewer told CTV News in an email that their flight was scheduled to go to Cancun, but was cancelled shortly after they boarded.

"I was scheduled to go to Cancun today and one minute before our flight was to back away from the boarding platform, an unmanned baggage loading cart ran into the door of the aircraft… cancelling our flight. So much for my long awaited vacation," Paul Hildebrand said in an email Sunday.

Another passenger posted on social media Monday, saying they were forced to book a different flight in order to make their trip after Flair Airlines rebooked them on another flight leaving a week later.

When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift.

At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”

"We are actually not getting any cash flow into our household for 18 to 20 years," Goller said. "We will be contributing from our house to pay for the mortgage and the line of credit fees for this place."

The rental listing received plenty of attention online, both good and bad.

"There was some negative feedback on social media that was surprising, but understandable," he said.

While many think the price is sky-high, some of those in the Guelph real estate business say the cost is reasonable.

"It’s a two-bed, two-bathroom unit," said Guelph realtor Megan Webb. "I think $2,500 is right bang on with the average for a two-bedroom in Guelph, especially for a new unit like that."

Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller stands in front of the newly-built tiny home in his backyard. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region."

Megan Bell said the number of homes sold in December was lower than any single month in "well over a decade."

Meanwhile the average sale price for a single-detached home slumped to its lowest point in two years. Data released Thursday by WRAR shows 280 homes were sold in Waterloo region last month, 39 per cent fewer than during December 2021 when the average sale price for a single-detached home in the regiontopped $1 million for the first time.

The average sale price across all property types, including condos, townhouses, detached and semi-detached homes, was $720,596 last month. The average detached home sold for $825,450 – a 17.6 per cent drop compared to the same time last year and the lowest price recorded since December 2020.

A layer of wet, heavy snow tops the arm of realty sign of a home for sale Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted in Ontario, but many businesses are still struggling to recover from the losses they endured during lockdowns when capacity limits were in place.

Taco Farm in Waterloo and Descendants Beer in Kitchener are among the latest to announce closures. Both posted on social media recently saying the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions have left them no choice but to shut down.

"It is with heavy hearts and exhausted spirits we announce that Taco Farm will close permanently," the restaurant posted to Facebook on Dec. 23. "After years of success and support in our home of Uptown Waterloo, the time has come to tell an unavoidable truth. The compacted impacts of the pandemic, rising costs and ever-changing landscape have created a hole too deep, and we find ourselves forced to close the doors."

Descendants Beer and Beverage announced its closure on Dec. 30.

"Overnight Descendants went from being a viable craft brewery and event venue to a hospitality business struggling to stay alive during the various lockdowns and restrictions," it posted on Facebook. "We are forced to close down - not because we didn’t work hard, smart of efficient enough and not because we ‘took our eye off the ball’ but because of COVID."

