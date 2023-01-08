Honouring late captain, baggage cart cancels Flair flight, K-W businesses close: Top stories of the week
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
On Aug. 30, Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a preseason game. The 20-year-old junior hockey player later died in hospital, leaving his team, the small community of Ayr, and the hockey world stunned.
Through the grief and devastation, Eli's mother Tammy Palfreyman says she couldn’t turn her back on her son’s team.
"Me and his dad felt like we should be at these games and we have to carry that on for him and we should support the team," she explains.
Now after every home game win, they have a unique tradition. Eli’s former teammates find Palfreyman, sitting in her usual spot and bring the celebration to her, banging on the boards and high-fiving through the glass.
"To have the boys come over, I feel like Eli’s here," Palfreyman says. "They’re supporting him, they’re supporting us and we’re all together celebrating."
Passengers stranded after ground equipment hits plane at Region of Waterloo airport
A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.
"We can confirm that on Sunday morning, Jan. 1, ground service equipment came into contact with an aircraft at YKF resulting in some cancellations that day," Sherry Morley, a corporate communications specialist with the Region of Waterloo, said in an email.
A viewer told CTV News in an email that their flight was scheduled to go to Cancun, but was cancelled shortly after they boarded.
"I was scheduled to go to Cancun today and one minute before our flight was to back away from the boarding platform, an unmanned baggage loading cart ran into the door of the aircraft… cancelling our flight. So much for my long awaited vacation," Paul Hildebrand said in an email Sunday.
Another passenger posted on social media Monday, saying they were forced to book a different flight in order to make their trip after Flair Airlines rebooked them on another flight leaving a week later.
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift.
At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
"We are actually not getting any cash flow into our household for 18 to 20 years," Goller said. "We will be contributing from our house to pay for the mortgage and the line of credit fees for this place."
The rental listing received plenty of attention online, both good and bad.
"There was some negative feedback on social media that was surprising, but understandable," he said.
While many think the price is sky-high, some of those in the Guelph real estate business say the cost is reasonable.
"It’s a two-bed, two-bathroom unit," said Guelph realtor Megan Webb. "I think $2,500 is right bang on with the average for a two-bedroom in Guelph, especially for a new unit like that."
Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller stands in front of the newly-built tiny home in his backyard. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region."
Megan Bell said the number of homes sold in December was lower than any single month in "well over a decade."
Meanwhile the average sale price for a single-detached home slumped to its lowest point in two years. Data released Thursday by WRAR shows 280 homes were sold in Waterloo region last month, 39 per cent fewer than during December 2021 when the average sale price for a single-detached home in the regiontopped $1 million for the first time.
The average sale price across all property types, including condos, townhouses, detached and semi-detached homes, was $720,596 last month. The average detached home sold for $825,450 – a 17.6 per cent drop compared to the same time last year and the lowest price recorded since December 2020.
A layer of wet, heavy snow tops the arm of realty sign of a home for sale Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Two K-W businesses announce closures, blame pandemic
It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted in Ontario, but many businesses are still struggling to recover from the losses they endured during lockdowns when capacity limits were in place.
Taco Farm in Waterloo and Descendants Beer in Kitchener are among the latest to announce closures. Both posted on social media recently saying the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions have left them no choice but to shut down.
"It is with heavy hearts and exhausted spirits we announce that Taco Farm will close permanently," the restaurant posted to Facebook on Dec. 23. "After years of success and support in our home of Uptown Waterloo, the time has come to tell an unavoidable truth. The compacted impacts of the pandemic, rising costs and ever-changing landscape have created a hole too deep, and we find ourselves forced to close the doors."
Descendants Beer and Beverage announced its closure on Dec. 30.
"Overnight Descendants went from being a viable craft brewery and event venue to a hospitality business struggling to stay alive during the various lockdowns and restrictions," it posted on Facebook. "We are forced to close down - not because we didn’t work hard, smart of efficient enough and not because we ‘took our eye off the ball’ but because of COVID."
(CTV Kitchener)
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who ‘had a story, had a family, had a life’
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, most of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students
The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials.
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.
Biden in Texas for his first visit to border as U.S. president
President Joe Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday for his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, stopping in El Paso after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.
Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on Royal Family
Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the Royal Family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.
St. Thomas Police on scene of active assault investigation
St. Thomas Police are on scene of an active assault investigation.
Western University remembers four students who lost their lives aboard Flight PS752
As Sunday marks three years since the Iranian military shot down flight PS752, Western University is remembering four graduate students
Five London Devilettes playing for Canada U18 Sunday afternoon
Heather Pais will have family and friends huddled around her living room television Sunday in London, Ont. as her daughter and Team Canada take on Finland at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Sweden.
Collision closes Highway 401 westbound lanes in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Police say all westbound lanes have been closed between exit 101 Kent Bridge Road/county Road 15 and exit 90 Highway 40/Communication Road (County road 11) due to a collision
Windsor-born figure skater lacing up for Canadian championships
An 18-year-old Windsorite is gearing up to compete in the Canadian Tire Figure Skating Championships this week after an injury hindered her performance in 2022
Windsor police asking for public assistance in locating person of interest in ongoing criminal investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Body found in river prompts investigation by Orillia OPP
Orillia OPP are investigating a death after a body was discovered in a river in Ramara Township on Saturday.
ATV crash kills rider on Highway 35 in Haliburton County
Provincial police are investigating an All-terrain vehicle collision that killed a lone rider on Highway 35 in the County of Haliburton Sunday morning.
Residents and staff at Stayner, Ont. care home allege deplorable living conditions
Staff and residents at a privately owned assisted living facility in Stayner, Ont. are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions.
Time to check your lottery tickets: Big winner sold in northern Ontario
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
Homebuyers hope 'patience pays off' as prices drop, recession predictions loom
Some prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years. But many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes.
Police remind drivers to have their pink slips handy
Police in northern Ontario are seeing an increase in the number of people showing up at collision reporting centres without valid insurance documents.
Unclear if LRT will return to full service in time for Monday
LRT service in Ottawa remains partially disrupted Sunday as crews work to repair damaged overhead power cables and eventually remove four immobilized trains, but full service might not be ready in time for Monday.
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
Woman critically injured in Mississauga rollover
A 24-year-old woman has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.
Pedestrian shot during a street robbery in Montreal on Saturday night
A pedestrian was shot and injured when he was being robbed late Saturday night in Montreal on Depatie Street, near Cleroux Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough.
Quebec remains in middle of opioid overdose crisis
While the opioid crisis is wreaking havoc in Western Canada, Quebec is also experiencing an increase in drug overdoses. According to data from the Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ), more than 500 people died of suspected opioid or other drug intoxication between October 2021 and September 2022.
The last renegade Saint-Severe cows on the run finally back in the fold
The herd of cattle that had eluded capture for months is finally back with their owner, the Mauricie Union of Agricultural Producers (UPA Mauricie) announced Sunday.
Cape Breton woman hopes to transform inherited property into affordable housing
A Cape Breton woman who inherited some prime waterfront property is reaching out to developers to build an apartment complex on the land to help with the affordable housing crisis in the area.
N.S. man facing charges related to July 2022 assault: police
A man from Fox Island, N.S., is facing assault and firearm charges in relation to an incident last summer.
New COVID-19 sub-variant identified in Nova Scotia
A new sub-variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in Atlantic Canada, particularly in Nova Scotia.
"More dignified': The new way Harvest Manitoba is giving away food
Harvest Manitoba is changing its distribution model to allow for more efficiency, more choice, and more dignity for its clients.
Ukrainian men's hockey team to face Bisons in charity game
The Ukrainian national U25 men's hockey team is in Winnipeg this weekend, preparing for a charity game against the University of Manitoba Bisons to raise money for the war-torn country's national hockey program.
Trudeau among those honouring PS752 crash victims at ceremonies across Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 this afternoon alongside grieving relatives in a commemorative ceremony taking place in Toronto.
Calgary man charged in relation to truck crashing into Ogden home
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a truck crashing into a home in the community of Ogden Friday morning.
Hundreds to gather outside of Calgary City Hall to mark three-year anniversary of Flight PS752 crash
Hundreds are expected to gather outside of Calgary City Hall on Sunday to mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, killing 176 people, including two Calgarians.
COVID-19 in Alberta: New cases, hospitalizations increase in final week of 2022
After falling for six consecutive weeks, COVID-19-related hospitalizations saw a brief increase in the last week of December, according to Alberta Health's final data update for 2022.
Makar scores in OT, Avs battle back to beat Oilers
Even without a goal through the first two periods, it seemed only a matter of time before the Colorado Avalanche would turn the tide on Saturday.
'The system is not functioning': Lack of forensic experts adding to already mounting court backlog
The backlog of legal cases continues to grow in Edmonton, a defence lawyer says, as both Crown prosecutors and defence attorneys struggle to find available forensic psychologists and experts.
17-year-old dead after Langley crash
A 17-year-old died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Saturday evening, according to police.
UBC student researching microplastics in Galapagos penguins
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are studying just how much plastic is ending up in the ocean — by examining penguin feces.
B.C. doctor suspended 2 years for sexual relationship with patient
A doctor who had a sexual relationship with a patient in a rural community in the B.C. Interior has been suspended from practice for two years.