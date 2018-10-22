

CTV Kitchener





It is the end of an era for the long serving local politician Ken Seiling.

Sunday night, hundreds gathered for a tribute party at Bingemans in Kitchener to celebrate his work.

Seiling was first elected as Regional Chair in 1985 and has held the position for 33 years.

He served as the Mayor of Woolwich before that.

The Waterloo Region Museum was renamed the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum to honour his legacy.