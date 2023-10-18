Kitchener

    • Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel

    Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.

    Police say staff at the Wayfair Motel on Woodlawn Road West called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

    When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 50s.

    A post-mortem was done and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

    Officers have remained on scene since Sunday and detectives are canvassing the area as the investigation continues.

    Police said there is no threat to the community.

    More to come.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News