Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel

Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.

Police say staff at the Wayfair Motel on Woodlawn Road West called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 50s.

A post-mortem was done and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Officers have remained on scene since Sunday and detectives are canvassing the area as the investigation continues.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

More to come.