

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo says it’s giving residents a longer window to dispose of yard waste for free.

The change comes after a storm tore through the province on Friday downing trees and hydro lines and scattering debris.

Beginning on Tuesday, the region is waiving the fee for disposing of yard waste loads for one week.

Waste Management is also reminding residents to follow the rules and cut up and bundle large branches.