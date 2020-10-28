KITCHENER -- Police in Norfolk County are investigating after two homeowners got into a fight with two people who they found inside their car.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Lynnwood Avenue in Simcoe.

According to a news release, two homeowners woke up to find two people inside their car. The residents then went outside and confronted the suspect, which is when a fight ensued.

Both suspects reportedly fled the scene and were last seen running south on Lynnwood. No injuries were reported after the scuffle.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was reportedly around five foot 11 with a skinny build and a pointed nose.

Police said his voice was higher pitched and he was wearing a grey hooded sweater, a black tactical vest and dark pants.

The second suspect was only described as wearing a black hooded sweater.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.