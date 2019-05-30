

A Kitchener woman is worried about the structural integrity of her house—among other things—due to a construction project that she says has been going on for years.

The city says it first issued a permit for a garage to be removed to Caroline Joy Venton’s neighbour back in 2016.

Three years and a new contractor later, the work remains undone, leaving Venton worried about her home’s foundation and the state of her property as the ground next to her house slowly sinks.

“I’m watching everything slide away,” she says. “I can’t even walk down beside my house to water my garden.”

Where path used to sit, Venton says there is now a muddy pit thanks to the lengthy renovation project next door.

The contractor now working on the project told CTV that he had taken over the project back in December, with most of the work done since being inside because of the weather. The previous company had allegedly taken out the garage’s old foundation and set up to pour a new one, but when it sat for too long, it was destroyed and had to be redone.

Vision Total Home, the new contractor, has taken over the job, and while wet weather has been a factor throughout the spring, a spokesperson for the company says the foundation could be in by next week.

He says the outside should be completely finished in the summer.

A lawyer representing the homeowner where the work is being done says that legal action has been taken against the company that began the project, who has not been named.

“Unfortunately, the contractor failed to live up to expectations and caused substantial delay and substantial cost to the owner. The matter is now before the Courts. The owner has been working closely with the new contractor to ensure timelines are met,” explains Ian Perry.

He says his client has heard Venton’s concerns and is open to working together to address them.

Venton says she has also been advised to get a lawyer by her home insurance company, who reportedly told her that the damage to her property would not be covered.

The City of Kitchener, meanwhile, says that it does not condone property damage in these situations and will mediate between the two parties, but says the city has no say in who is responsible for damage during construction.