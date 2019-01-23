

CTV Kitchener





Two suspects are being sought after allegedly threatening a homeowner with a weapon.

Police responded to the area of Sekura Crescent on Wednesday just after midnight.

A homeowner told police that two males broke into her car. When she confronted them, they allegedly made the threats.

They then fled before police arrived.

Police say the first suspect was described as black, five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a tan jacket, black gloves and a toque.

The other suspect was described as five feet seven inches tall with a heavy build and a black mask over his face. He was wearing a black jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.