KITCHENER -- A homeowner and their daughter suffered minor injuries after someone threw eggs on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a mischief call at a residence on Dancey Side Road in Norfolk County around 12:35 a.m. According to police, the pair heard voices and went outside to check on their property. As they were returning to their home, "unknowns" threw several eggs at them, causing minor injuries.

Officers at the scene weren't able to find the suspects. Police said that as they were investigating, they found that someone had been able to get into a boat on the property and stole a tackle box with baits, valued at around $800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.