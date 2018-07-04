

CTV Kitchener





A homeowner in the Highland West neighbourhood of Kitchener woke up to find his house was about to robbed.

Police say at roughly 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday the man, who lives on Westforest Trail, awoke to find man in his house with stolen property.

The would-be thief took off on foot but the homeowner chased him outside and held him until police arrived.

A 30-year-old Goderich man is facing a number of charges including break and enter. He was held for a bail hearing.