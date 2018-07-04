Featured
Homeowner awakes to thief in house, police say
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018
A homeowner in the Highland West neighbourhood of Kitchener woke up to find his house was about to robbed.
Police say at roughly 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday the man, who lives on Westforest Trail, awoke to find man in his house with stolen property.
The would-be thief took off on foot but the homeowner chased him outside and held him until police arrived.
A 30-year-old Goderich man is facing a number of charges including break and enter. He was held for a bail hearing.