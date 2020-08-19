Advertisement
Homemade laboratory found by police responding to overdose call
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:37PM EDT
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they were responding to an overdose on Tuesday when they found a homemade laboratory that they suspect was used to make controlled substances.
Officers were called to a residence on Erb Street East in Waterloo for a suspected overdose around 12:30 a.m. Police say a 25-year-old man regained consciousness after he was assessed by EMS.
While at the scene, police say they found a small lab they believe was used to make controlled substances.
Police say the obtained a search warrant and found chemicals inside the residence, including nine grams of Ketamine.
The investigation is ongoing.