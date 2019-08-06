

Kitchener-Waterloo saw a noticeable jump in home sales over last July.

A 15.1 per cent increase was seen last month compared to the same month last year.

That's 586 residential properties sold.

"The temperature is matching the market," says Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors President, Brian Santos.

This pushed the average sale price up more than nine per cent over last year to an average of $521,000.

A single family home is going to cost hopeful residents an average of $613,000.