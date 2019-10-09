

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are looking for three break and enter suspects who they say threatened a home owner with a large kitchen knife before fleeing.

Officers were called to an incident on Mont Street around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A home owner reportedly caught three males in their garage and confronted them.

One suspect pulled out the large knife and pushed pass the home owner before all three fled the area, according to police.

The suspects are described as white and in their early 20s. One male was said to be wearing a dark, hooded jacket and black Adidas pants with white stripes. A second male was possibly wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Home owner reportedly threatened with large knife during break and enter