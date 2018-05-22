

Four men, one of whom had a gun, allegedly burst into a Brantford home demanding drugs.

Brantford police say it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Terrace Hill Street.

Two men in their 50s were in the home at the time. They were not hurt.

Police describe the men as follows:

5’6” tall, wearing a black hoodie, a light blue scarf, jeans and light brown work boots

Tall and wearing a black hoodie, a black scarf and light-coloured blue jeans

Wearing a construction jacket, a blue hoodie and dark jeans

Wearing a dark jacket, a dark hoodie, a dark scarf and glasses

All four were last seen leaving the home on foot.