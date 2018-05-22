Featured
Home invasion reported in Brantford; 4 men sought
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 4:37PM EDT
Four men, one of whom had a gun, allegedly burst into a Brantford home demanding drugs.
Brantford police say it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Terrace Hill Street.
Two men in their 50s were in the home at the time. They were not hurt.
Police describe the men as follows:
5’6” tall, wearing a black hoodie, a light blue scarf, jeans and light brown work boots
Tall and wearing a black hoodie, a black scarf and light-coloured blue jeans
Wearing a construction jacket, a blue hoodie and dark jeans
Wearing a dark jacket, a dark hoodie, a dark scarf and glasses
All four were last seen leaving the home on foot.