Home invasion investigation leads to arrests and suspected drugs seizure: WRPS
Three men from Kitchener have been arrested and charged following a Waterloo home invasion in early May.
On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the investigation.
Police said they responded to the area of Bluevale Street North and Lincoln Road on May 1 around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a home invasion.
According to the release, the suspects were unknown to the resident but broke into the home and demanded personal belongings.
Police said the victim was assaulted and sprayed with bear spray which resulted in non-life threatening injuries.
It was believed by police that the incident was targeted.
On May 2, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with: robbery, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance. He was held for a bail hearing.
On May 12, a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with: robbery, break and enter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He was held for a bail hearing.
On May 18, WRPS conducted a search warrant in relation to the incident at a residence in the Carnaby Crescent and Holborn Drive area of Kitchener.
Police said identity documents, ammunition and cash were seized, as well as suspected morphine, nabilone, amphetamine, oxytocin and hydromorphone.
A 23-year old man was arrested and charged with: robbery, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and disguise with intent.
Due to the search warrant, the man was additionally charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking (six counts), possession of a prohibited weapon, weapons dangerous and possession of identity documents. He was held for a bail hearing.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked it call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
opinion | Prince Harry and Meghan: Their worst week?
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Trudeau calls out Italy on LGBTQ2S+ rights during meeting with Meloni at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the Italian government's stance on LGBTQ2S+ rights during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
London
-
City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads
To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.
-
OPP to conduct aerial traffic enforcement over long weekend
OPP are letting people know that when it comes to Victoria Day safety, they’ll not only be conducting traffic patrols from the ground, but they’ll also have a presence in the sky this long weekend.
-
Religious statues vandalized at Norfolk County church: OPP
Several religious statues were spray painted at the Sacred Heart Church in Langton, a small town in Norfolk County, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Windsor
-
A little bit of everything this long weekend
The long weekend in the Windsor-Essex region will be half and half in terms of rain and sunshine.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Crown quizzes accused in Windsor murder trial on timeline of events
One of the accused individuals standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Thursday in Superior Court.
Barrie
-
Improperly secured car results in charges after it smashes into back of van
Provincial police say not properly securing a load could result in serious financial and safety repercussions, and on Wednesday in Caledon, it led to charges and damages for one driver.
-
Unattended campfire set too close to Muskoka house causes damage
Officials say a campfire set too close to a residence sparked a much larger fire Thursday evening in Muskoka.
-
Suspect photos released in Simcoe County paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about an "illegitimate company" offering driveway paving services.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. EMS testing new opioid drug treatment program
Cochrane District EMS are offering overdose patients a new way to recover from opioid overdoses that increases their chances of overcoming addiction.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Toronto
-
Violent crash at Brampton intersection caught on home security footage
CTV News has obtained security footage of a horrific crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital and led to charges for a 21-year-old driver.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
Ford to hold news conference in St. Catharines, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford is set to provide remarks in St. Catharines, Ont. Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Two real estate brokers under investigation for submitting bogus bids on homes
A pair of real estate brokers have had their contracts terminated by RE/MAX and are also under investigation by their professional order. The realtors are Christine Girouard and Jonathan Dauphinais-Fortin.
-
Today's Google doodle is all about poutine
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words "Celebrating Poutine." Click on the image and it takes you to a Google search page all about the iconic meal.
-
REM delay: When Montreal's light rail system is now expected to launch
The launch of Montreal's light-rail train line is once again being delayed. The REM, initially set to get moving this spring, is now expected to launch this summer, officials said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
'It's been a pretty crazy eight months': Seaside restaurant rebuilt after post-tropical storm Fiona
The Sandbar, a popular restaurant on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf, is making it's return after it was heavily damaged by Fiona.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigates fatal rush-hour shooting in Calgary
One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop on Thursday evening.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
No clear winner in Alberta leaders debate but Smith, Notley got messages across
After two and a half weeks of campaigning, the two front runners made a direct pitch to voters Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist collides with black bear on popular B.C. trail
A man who was cycling in North Vancouver, B.C. crashed straight into a black bear on a popular trail this week.
-
Severe thunderstorms in forecast for B.C. Interior
Residents in B.C.'s central and southern Interior are being warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms bringing with them the potential for flooding, nickel-sized hail, and lightning-sparked wildfires.
-
Squamish Nation asking people to avoid backcountry as fire risk grows
With unseasonably warm weather settling in over the South Coast, the Squamish Nation is asking people to avoid parts of its traditional territory in an effort to prevent more wildfires.