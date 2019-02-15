

CTV Kitchener





A house in Wellesley went up in flames on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Weimer Line around 3 p.m.

Hours later, they were still working to put out hot spots, and said they would continue to do so until around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, the home was reportedly engulfed in flames. About 10 minutes into fighting the flames, crews say the building collapsed into itself.

Officials were concerned that someone may have been inside because a car was seen in the driveway, but all residents have been accounted for. No one was hurt in the fire.

It's believed that the family was out running errands when the fire began.

Fire crews hadn't determined the cause of the fire but said the house was destroyed.