Heavy machinery that had been clearing the site where a home used to stand on Sprucedale Crescent has been removed.

The road has re-opened, and while the work may have ended for now, the process is just beginning for the adjacent homes that sustained damage.

The Bailee family lives at 60 Sprucedale Crescent, and their home was badly damaged in the explosion.

They have been relocated from their address, and could be forced to live elsewhere for up to a year.

Sharee Bailee was inside her home when the blast happened.

“I could hear things falling off the walls and crashing, and the right hand side is totally destroyed,” she said.

Her husband said, by his estimation, the only reason their house was still standing was due to their steel roof.

Engineers and insurance representatives were on-scene Monday, assessing the damage and costs.

It is unknown whether their home will be renovated or torn down and rebuilt.

The Bailee family may not know either for weeks.

Despite their living situation, the family feels incredibly fortunate, acknowledging that things are replaceable but people are not.