Home destroyed in early morning fire
Bricks and burned out beams are all that remains of a Brant County home after a fire. (Nov. 5, 2018)
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 7:16PM EST
A Brant County home has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out early Monday morning.
OPP were called to the Lawrence Road property, west of Burford, around 3:38 a.m.
They say the home was already fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene.
The home was completely destroyed, with only a pile of bricks and burned beams remaining.
Damages have been pegged at approximately $400,000.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified.