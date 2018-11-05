

CTV Kitchener





A Brant County home has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

OPP were called to the Lawrence Road property, west of Burford, around 3:38 a.m.

They say the home was already fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

The home was completely destroyed, with only a pile of bricks and burned beams remaining.

Damages have been pegged at approximately $400,000.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified.