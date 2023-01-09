Holiday winter storm costs County of Wellington $200K

Winter storm conditions resulted in collisions across southwestern Ontario. (OPP West Region/Twitter) Winter storm conditions resulted in collisions across southwestern Ontario. (OPP West Region/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver