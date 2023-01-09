Holiday winter storm costs County of Wellington $200K
The price tag of last month’s holiday winter storm sits at just over $200,000, according to a presentation going forward at Tuesday’s County of Wellington roads committee.
On Dec. 23 at 10 a.m., the county declared its first-ever significant weather event as the forecast called for multiple days of sustained high wind speeds. Staff anticipated poor visibility on roadways and drifting snow, according to the report.
“A municipality can declare a Significant Weather Event when a weather hazard is approaching or occurring and has the potential to pose a significant danger to users of roads,” the report says. “This will allow County operations additional time to address the significant weather event and remain in compliance with the minimum maintenance standards regulation.”
The Significant Weather Event was rescinded on Dec. 26 around 10 a.m.
The cost breakdown in the report shows employees logged a total of 1,257 hours of overtime. Of these hours, 1,053.5 were paid at time and a half, while 203.5 hours were paid at double time.
This resulted in roughly $60,000 being paid solely in overtime wages.
The biggest cost by far was in material usage between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28. In total, 2,312 tonnes of sand was used, which came with a price tag of around $25,000.
The county used 1,396 tonnes of salt, which cost approximately $150,000.
The report also says a total of 59,392 kilometres were driven.
“We had 18 requests from the OPP, which included helping a stuck cruiser, a few road closures and a couple of abandoned vehicles on the road,” the report says.
The report says there were also seven requests from the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service for assistance to get to a location for an EMS call.
