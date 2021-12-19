Holiday meal and gifts offered to community members in Guelph

GUELPH -

A weekly lunch hosted by Your Downtown Guelph Friends took on a holiday theme with turkey and gifts being offered to community members outside the Guelph Concert Theatre on Sunday.

Your Downtown Guelph Friends works to support members of the community and other organizations with the same goal. The group partnered with the Kitchen Bees to provide the lunch, along with gift bags and baked goods for anyone who attended.

"Today is a little more special because it is the holidays," Kate Nixon, director of Your Downtown Guelph Friends told CTV News. "Folks are really happy to come to a place where there's a sense of community, they feel loved and appreciated, just as they should because they are very loved members of our community."

Nixon said the group hosts events at the hall every Friday and Sunday, but planned ahead for a larger turnout for this weekend's holiday lunch.

"We're thinking 100 today. The numbers range from anything from 60, to 80, we've had 100. We're aiming for 100 folks today though," Nixon said.

The lunch ran from 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The group also collected donations outside the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

Anyone looking to donate to Your Downtown Guelph Friends can connect via email. A list of upcoming events can also be found on the group's Facebook page.

Accepted donations include: