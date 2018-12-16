Featured
Holiday market showcasing a feminist message
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 4:26PM EST
The second annual Feminist Holiday Market in Guelph was held Sunday afternoon.
The event is held at the Cutten blub and features a variety of gifts from 30 vendors.
The market aims to support women of all abilities by showcasing items and services with a feminist message.
“It has been a place where people can gather together and connect with people,” says organizer Siyobin Blanco.
She estimates 500 to 800 people showed up for the annual event.