The second annual Feminist Holiday Market in Guelph was held Sunday afternoon.

The event is held at the Cutten blub and features a variety of gifts from 30 vendors.

The market aims to support women of all abilities by showcasing items and services with a feminist message.

“It has been a place where people can gather together and connect with people,” says organizer Siyobin Blanco.

She estimates 500 to 800 people showed up for the annual event.