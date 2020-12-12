KITCHENER -- A holiday tradition went ahead in Wellesley Township after noise concerns forced the event to change locations.

The fireworks display was originally supposed to take place at the Linwood Community Centre until the owner of the property next to it called the township and asked for it to be cancelled.

They said the fireworks would scare the 35 horses living at their farm.

Council agreed to move the show to Friday night at the property of Jones Feed Mill.

Attendees watched safely from the vehicles to respect public health measures.

Food was collected for the Food Bank at the event, which also featured a drive by appearance from Santa.