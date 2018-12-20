

CTV Kitchener





Think ahead while putting out your garbage this holiday season.

There will be no curbside collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, and pickup days surrounding those dates will be changed.

Residential drop-off sites will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as well as on Boxing Day.

From Dec. 24 until Jan. 5, your pickup day will be delayed by one, unless your pickup day falls on a Monday.

For example, if your pickup day is normally on Tuesday, it will instead be on Wednesday.

Christmas tree composting will run from the last day of 2018 until Jan. 11.

The region asks that trees be out before 7 a.m. on your collection day and that you remove tinsel and decorations.

Double garbage days will also run from the week of Dec. 24 for two garbage collection periods.

During this time, you’ll be able to put out twice the normal limit of garbage.