WATERLOO -- A former basketball star from Kitchener is continuing to bring his love of the game to K-W.

The Holiday Break Skills Camp returned for its 10th year on Friday as kids aged eight to 16 took to the RIM Park gyms.

“We’re really looking forward to having these kids become better basketball players,” said All-Canada Basketball Camps president Imad Qahwash. “Just to have the opportunity to even have a small impact on these kids and their journey is something special that I will remember and hopefully they will as well.”

The camp runner also presented a $1,000 donation to his former club K-W Vipers.

The Kitchener native started the camps a decade ago with the hope of teaching young players fundamentals and improving their skills.

“The dribbling with the tennis balls helps me with my hand-eye coordination,” said 13-year-old Zenny Lajeunesse. “My dribbling is getting better.”

Older players like 16-year-old Conor Oliver says he looks to the instructors for guidance.

“I just absorb as much as I can from Imad’s coach staff,” he said. “It’s always great. I always take as much as I can away from them and ask as many questions as I can.”

One of the coaches is James Campell, an assistant for Carleton University’s championship teams.

“If you enjoy the work that goes into the game, into becoming better as a team and as an individual, it’ll teach you the right skills that you need to be successful at whatever you want to do for the rest of your life,” he said.

One notable alumni from Qahwash’s camps is NBA star Jamal Murray.

Qahwash adds that he may bring an NBA champion to his March Madness Camp this spring.