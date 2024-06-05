KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hold-and-secures lifted as police continue to investigate reports of armed man in Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police vehicles seen in the Old Carriage Drive area as part of a weapon's investigation on June 5, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Waterloo regional police vehicles seen in the Old Carriage Drive area as part of a weapon's investigation on June 5, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Share

    Hold-and-secures and lockdowns have been lifted at schools in the Old Carriage Drive area of Kitchener as a weapons investigation continues.

    Waterloo regional police put out a post on social media at 11:26 a.m. announcing the end to the safety measures.

    They said roads in the area have also reopened and there is no known threat to public safety at this time.

    The investigation began Wednesday morning after police said they received reports of a man walking outside with a gun.

    Armed officers were spotted in the neighbourhood while police responded to the area.

    The investigation in ongoing.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

