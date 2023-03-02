Hold and secure status lifted at five Guelph schools after reports of suspicious male: police

(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints

Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver