Hold and secure status lifted at five Guelph schools after reports of suspicious male: police

Guelph police have lifted the hold and secure status at five schools but are still investigating reports of a suspicious male in the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue.

Police tweeted about the investigation around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Guelph police confirmed in an email to CTV News that the following nearby schools were placed on hold and secure status as a precautionary measure:

Priory Park Public School

Elementary School Catholic Saint-René-Goupil

Guelph Community Christian School

College Heights Secondary School

Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute